More collegiate women than men in Murcia

On the Day of Medical Women and the Day of Women and Girls in Science, which is commemorated on February 11, it is worth highlighting the role of women in Medicine and Science, they maintain from the College

The feminization of the medical profession is a growing phenomenon in recent years, until 2021, the year in which a profession historically with a majority of men is no longer predominantly male.

Tomorrow, February 11, marks the Day of Medical Women and the Day of Women and Girls in Science, to highlight the role of women in Medicine and Science.

In this line, women are already the majority in the total number of members in the Region of Murcia, as of December 31, 2021. According to the Associations report, prepared each year by the College of Physicians, of the total 8,247 members, 4,124 are women, which confirms the trend towards the feminization of the medical profession in the Region observed in recent years.

This trend has led in changing a profession that has historically been predominantly male and that already in 2017 marked a first turn when active female doctors exceeded the number of active male doctors, despite the fact that men continued to be the majority if we looked at the total number of collegiate members in the Region of Murcia.

For more than 10 years, hehe trend towards the feminization of the medical profession has been evident in the new associations, in which approximately 60 or 70 percent were women and the remaining 30 or 40 percent were men. For example, last year 2021, of the 446 new registrations in the College of Physicians, 280 corresponded to women and 166 to men.

Observatory

The first records of women in the College of Physicians of the Region of Murcia date back to the 1930s. These are the associations of the aquiline radiologist Ángela Santamaría and the obstetrician María Huertas Campoy from Lorca, pioneers in regional collegiate medicine.

The incorporation of women into the medical profession makes it timely to reflect on the impact that this change in the demographic profile may have on the health system.

For it, the Collegiate Medical Organization has the Gender and Profession Observatory, launched in 2018 to observe the evolution of this phenomenon and work on equality.