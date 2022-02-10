Mexicans nominated for the Oscars 2022 – El Financiero

On February 8, the list of nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awardsand Mexican pride was present with four nominations for Guillermo del Toro for his most recent film, the alley of lost souls.

Best film (one of the most important triples in the ceremony), best photography (thanks to the work of Dan Laustsen), best costume design Y best production design These are the categories in which Del Toro’s film competes.

Although his name does not appear in the category of best director, the work he did together with his team paid off, and probably one of the awards in the previous categories will go to Nightmare Alley.

The other Mexican director nominated for an Oscar

However, the director from Guadalajara is not the only one putting the name of Mexico on high; he also director Carlos López Estrada achieved a nomination for the next installment of the Oscar Awards in the category of Best Animated Film for his work on Raya and the last dragon.

2 Mexicans nominated for the #Oscar2022! 🔥 🎞 ‘Nightmare Alley’, directed by Guillermo del Toro, goes for Best Film, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. 🎞 ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ by Carlos López goes for Best Animated Film. Congratulations to both! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/SVHZ3A8OsH — IMCINE (@imcine) February 8, 2022

López Estrada is a Mexican filmmaker, music video director, commercial director, theater director and actor, son of the telenovela producer Carla Estrada. co-directed Raya and the last dragon beside Don Hall Y John Ripa. The film is available at Disney Plus.

Throughout his career he has directed videos for artists such as Noel Schajris, Capital Cities, Cuco and Katy Perry, to name a few.

The participation of other Mexicans in Oscar-nominated films

Within the Best Animated Film category, Encanto, Flee, Luca and The Mitchells vs. the machines; the latter has the participation of Fausto Estrada Guerrerowho is part of the team of directors of the film.

Lastly, the tape CODA: Heart signalsIt is nominated for Best Picture. This has the participation of the Mexican Eugenio Derbez; however, he was not considered to be part of the shortlist for Best Supporting Actor.