Metroid Dread confirms updates for today and for April

Here we bring you interesting news from the new February Nintendo Direct. This is one of the announcements that have been shared in the presentation in relation to the confirmation of news for this Nintendo Switch title, Metroid Dread.

News for the game with updates

On this occasion, the announcement has confirmed new content that will come to this Nintendo Switch title in the future. You can find what has been confirmed live just below:

Metroid Dread Update: A free update for Metroid Dread will be available at the end of the presentation. In the brutal terrifying mode, a single hit is all it takes to end the game. On the other hand, if players are new to the Metroid series, the beginner mode will be of great help to them as it allows them to recover more easily. Another free update is coming in April that will add the Boss Wave mode, where you can fight one boss after another.

We will be attentive in case more details are confirmed. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

The premise of these presentations

Nintendo Direct is an online presentation offered by Nintendo worldwide, where information on content or franchises related to Nintendo is presented, such as information about its games and consoles. The event is presented by the different divisions where the company resides, depending on the region. It began oriented only towards Japan, but later it spread to Europe and America, causing a furor among fans. Each president of the divisions directs his comments and information to his state of residence, therefore, the information varies between regions, although minimally. Through these types of programs, Nintendo wants its customers to better understand updates, what’s new in its entertainment systems and interaction through interviews, comments or questions to the respective producers of the game to which they are appointment. The conferences vary according to the company’s wishes, they can sometimes talk about only one video console, or both at the same time, they mention in detail the process and the way in which their software and hardware are being developed. Thanks to this, the video game press and the market itself will be very aware of what the company is developing in the future or is about to be published. The basis of these conferences is the way in which they are used, since it is very original, and its purpose is that the client knows what Nintendo is developing for entertainment and they can be sure of their purchase.

Fountain. Fountain.