Meré confessed if America could compete in Europe

Jorge Meré has only been in our country for a few weeks, but in that time he has been able to learn enough about America as to ensure what would be the condition of his new team in soccer Europeparticularly in leagues like Spain Y Germanywhere he played in his previous clubs.

The Iberian defender did not hesitate to point out that, if the azulcremas will participate in The league wave Bundesliga, they could stand up to all the teams. In addition, he reiterated that as soon as his agent informed him of the interest of the Eagles, it did not take long for him to make a final decision for what would be his next club.

“America, both in Germany and in Spain, would compete face to face with all the teams, I am convinced of that. When my agent told me about the real options and he told me about the American one, I think it took me 15 minutes to tell him to go ahead. Those 15 minutes were to call my family, to talk; It is a decision that is not easy because we are completely away from Spain, but there were no doubts, it was to talk about the options that there were and at the moment that everyone told me that it was a great team, the decision was stolen “said to Fox Sports.

Meré had his first minutes as an Americanist last weekend in the defeat against Athletic Saint Louis and aims to play again on Saturday against Santos. Already fully integrated into the team, he made clear his goals in the institution, as well as his desire to leave a legacy of his time in Coapa.

“It is the objective, I have no other objective (to be champion with America). If you come here, you know the responsibility that comes with it and it’s a very nice thing for a footballer to be able to enjoy it. Any great player wants to be in great teams. Right now I am in a great team and I would like to leave a legacy of what Jorge Meré is at Club América. That is my idea and what I have in my head”finished.