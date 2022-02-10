Marvel: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Fixes Big MCU Mistake – Movie News

The third installment about the god of thunder, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, solved a problem in the franchise before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe He has so many deliveries behind him that sometimes it is difficult for everything to fit perfectly. The franchise has found some script holes along the way, although it is true that not many if we take into account that it has been active for more than a decade.

One of them is related to the Infinity Gauntletthe gadget you use Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War to make 50% of living beings disappear. Before the fourth installment of the superhero group led by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the UCM had a problem: there were two infinity gauntlets. How to fix this script hole? The writers of Thor: Ragnarök They did it quickly and effectively.

The first time the Infinity Gauntlet appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in Thor. In the film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, while the Frost Giants try to get into Asgard to steal the Chest of Ancient Winters, the Gauntlet appears among the treasures of odin (Anthony Hopkins). However, in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron Thanos can be seen with the contraption on his arm ready to seize the Infinity Gems and snap your fingers.

This bug was finally fixed in Thor: Ragnarök, the third installment about the god of thunder directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth. When Hello (Cate Blanchett), the villain of the film, enters Asgard and Odin’s treasure room, stands next to the Infinity Gauntlet and throws it saying: “Fake. Almost everything here is fake”.

In this simple way Thor: Ragnarök resolved this script hole by confirming that there is only one real Infinity Gauntlet: the one Thanos has in his possession. Also, they managed to fix this bug before Avengers: Infinity War Y end gametwo installments in which this gadget is key.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already in its Phase 4. The franchise continues this year with the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel to Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange) again features Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The film, directed by Sam Raimi, will deal with the consequences of the sorcerer’s actions in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th. Above these lines, do not miss the trailer.

