Marvel: these are the actors who will never hire again

The cinematic universe of Marvel It is absolutely wide and has the most prominent celebrities of recent times. The names of figures of great renown resonate in all his productions, but there are interpreters who had reprehensible actions and were placed on a blacklist.

In this way, from the production company they would have been forced to make important decisions regarding their distribution, such as dismissals or a refusal to renew. Next we tell you what three actors it is.

The actor played the Hulk, however, he agreed to the role with the power to change parts of the script that he disagreed with and that was it, he rewrote a large part of the pages at his request and Marvel did not like it at all, so they disassociated themselves from he and to this day continue to trust Mark Ruffalo.

Source: Instagram @edwardnortonofficial

This actor embodied War Machine in Iron Man, but was later replaced by Don Cheadle. According to Howard, he was left out of the MCU because of Robert Downey Jr. and claimed that the company kept money that was supposedly his, but the study issued a different opinion.

Source: Instagram @theterrencehoward

The 69-year-old actor played Ivan Vanko one of the villains in Iron Man 2, a tape in which he assured that Marvel erased the best parts of his character and that a few months ago he was in charge of defenestrating his projects as “garbage” .