Marvel: these are the actors who will never hire again

The cinematic universe of Marvel It is absolutely wide and has the most prominent celebrities of recent times. The names of figures of great renown resonate in all his productions, but there are interpreters who had reprehensible actions and were placed on a blacklist.

In this way, from the production company they would have been forced to make important decisions regarding their distribution, such as dismissals or a refusal to renew. Next we tell you what three actors it is.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker