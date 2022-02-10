Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will offer 48 new tracks as DLC and will be included in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

In the absence of a new installment of the franchise, Nintendo has set to work to feed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a lot of content. The conduction work will receive Bonus Tracks Pass, a paid DLC that will include up to 48 new tracks to roam and do evil using blue shells.

These circuits are inspired by those of previous installments and are about remasters for the Nintendo Switch game. But beware, because the way in which all of them will arrive will be a bit particular, so you have to take note from the following image.





As you can see, there will be six different moments in which the 48 circuits will be distributed. In each of them, we will receive two championships with four tracks each, making a total of eight. This programming will last until before the end of 2023so we have to wait until we have everything completely in our possession.

We will be able to play this Extra Track Pass content both locally and online and it will become available with the first batch from March 18, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. The initial price will be 24.99 euros and it can already be booked in the eShop.

On the other hand, there is a different way to access the content, thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, since will be included in this format at no additional cost.