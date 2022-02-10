Mario Kart 8 Deluxe confirms the arrival of news such as paid DLC

We bring interesting news from the new February Nintendo Direct. This is one of the announcements that have been shared in the presentation in relation to the confirmation of news for this Nintendo Switch title: DLC for this Mario Kart title.

Confirmed in the Nintendo Direct: DLC for Mario Kart

This time the announcement has confirmed new content that will come to this Nintendo Switch title in the future. You can find what has been confirmed live just below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass: 48 remastered tracks from the Mario Kart series are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid downloadable content. There will be a total of six deliveries, and each of them will include eight circuits; deliveries will be distributed in a staggered manner until the end of 2023, and players will be able to enjoy the tracks both locally and online. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass can be purchased separately for €24.99, but can also be accessed at no additional cost if you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Tracks such as Wii Centro Cocotero, N64 Monte Chocolate, Tokio Circuit and more will be included in the first installment*****. The first installment of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Extra Tracks Pass will be available from March 18. Reservations for this downloadable content start at the end of the presentation. Players who do not own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but who are interested in taking part in the fun races of this title, can purchase it now with a 33% discount on Nintendo eShop in Europe, until February 20, 2022 at 11:00 p.m.: 59 (peninsular time).

Paid downloadable content coming soon to #Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which will add 48 remastered tracks from the Mario Kart series! The first installment of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass includes 8 circuits and will be available from March 18. pic.twitter.com/lxsHTd8ThE — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) February 9, 2022

We will be attentive in case more details are confirmed. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

The premise of these presentations

Nintendo Direct is an online presentation offered by Nintendo worldwide, where information on content or franchises related to Nintendo is presented, such as information about its games and consoles. The event is presented by the different divisions where the company resides, depending on the region. It began oriented only towards Japan, but later it spread to Europe and America, causing a furor among fans. Each president of the divisions directs his comments and information to his state of residence, therefore, the information varies between regions, although minimally. Through these types of programs, Nintendo wants its customers to better understand updates, what’s new in its entertainment systems and interaction through interviews, comments or questions to the respective producers of the game to which they are appointment. The conferences vary according to the company’s wishes, they can sometimes talk about only one video console, or both at the same time, they mention in detail the process and the way in which their software and hardware are being developed. Thanks to this, the video game press and the market itself will be very aware of what the company is developing in the future or is about to be published. The basis of these conferences is the way in which they are used, since it is very original, and its purpose is that the client knows what Nintendo is developing for entertainment and they can be sure of their purchase.

