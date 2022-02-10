Mario Kart 8 Deluxe announces a DLC with 48 remastered tracks: price and details

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have a expansion pass as paid DLC with a total of 48 remastered tracks. With the aim of expanding the successful title of NiNintendo Switchwhich has sold a whopping 43 million units worldwide in less than five years, will this year receive the so-called Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass. We tell you all the details below, including the frequency of the arrival of all these routes, price and availability.

“We have worked on remastering some tracks from the Mario Kart series,” confirms Nintendo during this Nintendo Direct. And boy are they. With tracks from the other eight installments of the saga (yes, all eight, because Mario Kart Tour tracks are also included), the eighth episode will receive a total of 6 installments, each with 8 tracks, staggered until the year 2023 .

48 tracks in total

6 deliveries of 8 tracks each

Staggered release from 2022 to 2023

Price: €24.99

First delivery: March 18, 2022

In total, almost fifty emblematic tracks from the entire Mario Kart saga, thus turning this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe into a kind of “Mario Kart Ultimate”. From the Wii Coconut Center to N64 Monte Chocolate or the Tokyo Circuit Tour will be part of Delivery 1 of this Extra Track Pass. All the circuits can be enjoyed in individual or multiplayer mode, like the rest of the circuits.

The price of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Extra Tracks Pass is €24.99; the first batch will be available this March 18, 2022.

All members of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack They will not have to pay anything to be able to enjoy this super pack of content for Mario Kart 8.

Nintendo Switch dominates the world and reigns in Japan

With 103.54 million units sold worldwide as of December 31, Nintendo Switch is in one of its best moments; No doubt. Its commercial performance is excellent, with some 24-25 million console units shipped each year. With these data and having surpassed Wii in less than five years —breaking annual video game sales records along the way— Shuntaro Furukawa’s company has not yet considered a successor.

Speaking to his investors, the president of Nintendo believes that the console is at the halfway point of its commercial journey, so it is perfectly plausible that 2022, 2023 and 2024 will remain completely Switch territory within the great N. Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Bayonetta 3 are some of the most outstanding games in the catalog of first party for this year; not counting everything we’ve seen in this February Nintendo Direct.

In Japan, in the country of the rising sun alone, 75 of the 100 best-selling games of 2021 were from Nintendo Switch, with a Top-20 in which only the NSW name appears. Monster Hunter Rise, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl plus Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban were the great dominators.