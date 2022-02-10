Mac internet connection speed

But the big difference that exists lies in one of the most important aspects of the connection is speed. It is a reality that wireless connectivity is more inefficient than the one that is done through cable. Different studies have shown that the difference is of a 65% As far as speed is concerned, not everything you have contracted will reach your Mac. This is undoubtedly a big problem when you want to download or upload very large files. Obviously, this is a value that has been improving over time thanks to the development of higher quality hardware.

This means that whenever possible the connection is made through an Ethernet cable. Although as we will see below, sometimes it can be difficult to use the physical system due to the lack of a native connection as such, forcing you to use adapters.

Different Ethernet ports available

Although the internet connection port may seem like really simple hardware, the truth is that there are different types. Within the RJ45 standard, different speed compatibility can be found. This is essential to be able to adapt to the use that is going to be given to it, to have a fast transfer of data up and down. In this case you can find the following two models in Apple:

1GB speed: Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000BASE-T (1 GB) via an RJ-45 connector, offering basic speed. This is more than enough for many users, since telemarketers offer this maximum speed.

Several Wi-Fi connections in history

As with the physical connection, wireless connectivity can also be found in different hardware. Each of the technologies that are included try to respond to the needs of users in the face of the dependence of having a higher download and upload speed on the Mac. Likewise, the saturation of wireless networks that exists must also be responded to because more and more devices are connected. In this case we can find two types of standards:

Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5): In this case, Wi-Fi works in a less common band, that of 5 GHz. This is how to free up the 2.4 GHz band that is currently saturated. In this case, it can become compatible with a connection that exceeds 1300 MB per second. Although obviously there are many limitations in the environment that does not offer the maximum possible, such as the distance to the point of emission.

Breaking down each of the Macs

Once all the technical data related to internet connectivity has been understood, it is time to analyze each of the computers and their components. This is really important to be able to choose wisely which one is best to adapt to the work you have to carry out. For example, if you are going to transfer data with a NAS, it is important to have the maximum possible speed, since it is something that will be done locally. But if what you are looking for is to have great mobility at home, you will have to give priority to having a good Wi-Fi connection, especially adapting to the speed of the router you have.

mac 24″

One of the most powerful teams that can be found within Apple and above all with a groundbreaking design. A team that is aimed above all at professional editing as it has a 24″ screen. When working normally with this type of heavy files, a wide internet connectivity is included that reaches 10 GB by cable, and 1 GB by Wifi. Specifically, the specifications that are integrated are the following:

Wireless connection: Wi-Fi wireless connection 802.11ax (6th gen) (Compatible with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standards)

iMac 27″

The largest of the entire iMac family, and of all Apple computers. As in the previous case, it is also dedicated especially to the processing of data that has a large volume. In this sense, it must be taken into account that, being a large device, it is destined to be in a fixed place, so it is of particular interest to have it connected to the fixed network. The connectivity specifications are as follows:

Wireless connection: Wi-Fi wireless connection 802.11ac (5th generation) (Compatible with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n standards)

Mac mini M1

A device that, although it may seem small at first, can reach great internet speeds. This can be achieved thanks to competent hardware with an M1 chip that is ready for anything. Although it may have limitations in terms of ventilation, it is possible to have up to 10 symmetrical GB of data transmission thanks to the following hardware:

Wireless connection: Wi-Fi wireless connection 802.11ax (6th gen.) (Compatible with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n standards)

Intel Mac mini

A team similar to the one we have previously commented on, although with differences. In this we talk about the model that has an Intel processor and that offers a lower connection speed. It opts for a Wi-Fi of poorer quality that does not offer great stability, although it can still be ideal, since what is interesting in this device is the network connection.

Wireless connection: Wi-Fi wireless connection 802.11ac (5th generation) (Compatible with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n standards)

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (M1)

If you need mobility, this is undoubtedly the laptop that anyone will end up recommending to you. It offers great benefits in terms of power and also in autonomy. But the most important thing is that in connectivity it shines for integrating the latest technologies on the market with high speeds and above all stable. The problem is that to use the physical Ethernet connection, you will have to choose to use an adapter, with the limitations that this has. That is why its specifications are as follows:

Wireless connection: Wi-Fi wireless connection 802.11ax (6th gen.) (Compatible with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n standards)

MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/M1 Max)

As in the previous case, we are dealing with a portable computer to be able to work from any location. The change it presents is related to the hardware, which is a much more developed CPU, but the connectivity aspect does not change at all. The same connectivity hardware is still maintained, having the same limitation of having to use an adapter to be able to have an Ethernet connector.

Wireless connection: Wi-Fi wireless connection 802.11ax (6th gen.) (Compatible with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n standards)

mac pro

The most powerful computer that Apple has been able to create, and also one of the most expensive. That is why it must provide the most professional service possible with great quality, and without a doubt it complies with internet speed. Specifically, you can find two 10 GB Ethernet ports, which is something aimed at being able to work with a flow of information that has considerable weight. Specifically, the data on these benefits are as follows: