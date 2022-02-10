launch, price in Mexico and features

Xiaomi continues to stand out in third place in the global smartphone market share, but it is also true that the brand has had a great position due to the wide variety of products with which the brand has.

Now another Xiaomi product will officially arrive in our country, it is about the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L. This air fryer will have an official price of 2,999 pesos, but to celebrate its launch it has a special price of 2,699 pesos that will be valid until next February 15.

Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L (launch discount)

From today we can buy this brand device in the Xiaomi Plaza Satellite Store in the State of Mexico or also online from the Xiaomi Shop. According to the product page, it has free shipping and one year warranty.

In addition to fulfilling the main function as an air fryer, according to the description it also serves as a yogurt maker, grotto dehydrator, microwave and an electric oven. Can reach 24 hours of continuous cooking and the temperature can range from 40 to 200 degrees Celsius.

It has an OLED touch screen to control it and is also compatible with smart assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In addition, we can synchronize it with the Mi Home application (available on Android and iOS) from which we will even have access to more than 100 recipes to cook.

