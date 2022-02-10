launch, features and data sheet

Along with the Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung also introduced the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, its biggest and thinnest tablet yetand also the first to use the surname “Ultra”.

This powerful tablet boasts support for the same new S-Pen from the Galaxy S22 Ultrathe power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and is also accompanied by the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+, its two sisters that complete the new series of Samsung tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra, technical characteristics

Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Dimensions and weight 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm 503 grams 185 x 285 x 5.7mm 567 grams 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm 726 grams Screen 11-inch LTPS TFT Resolution WQXGA, 2560 x 1600 pixels Refresh rate up to 120 Hz 12.4-inch Super AMOLED Resolution WQXGA+, 2800 x 1752 pixels Refresh rate up to 120 Hz 14.6-inch Super AMOLED Resolution WQXGA+, 2960 x 1848 pixels Refresh rate up to 120 Hz chipsets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM and storage 8/12GB of RAM 128/256GB of storage 8/12GB of RAM 128/256GB of storage 8/12/16GB RAM 128/256/512GB of storage operating system android 12 android 12 android 12 rear cameras Dual: 13 megapixel main 6 megapixel ultra wide angle Dual: 13 megapixel main 6 megapixel ultra wide angle Dual: 13 megapixel main 6 megapixel ultra wide angle Frontal camera 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Dual: 12 megapixel main 12 megapixel ultra wide angle Battery 8,000 mAh with 45W fast charge 10,090 mAh with 45W fast charge 11,200 mAh with 45W fast charge Others side fingerprint sensor Variant with 5G/LTE connectivity WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 Four AKG stereo speakers Dolby Atmos Sound S Pen included On-screen fingerprint sensor Variant with 5G/LTE connectivity WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 Four AKG stereo speakers Dolby Atmos Sound S Pen included On-screen fingerprint sensor Variant with 5G/LTE connectivity WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 Four AKG stereo speakers Dolby Atmos Sound S Pen included Price From $699 From $899 Starting at $1,099

Familiar design, but slimmer





The general design of the new Galaxy Tab S8 family is the one already seen from the previous generation. The change is that Samsung has refined it to make its new tablets thinner. This reduction stands out more in the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which despite its massive 14.6-inch panel, measures just 5.5mm thick.

Speaking of screens, the Galaxy Tab S8 is 11-inch LTPS TFT with WQXGA resolution, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and S8+ make the jump to the Super AMOLED panel, in sizes of 12.4 and 14.6 inches, respectively. The resolution also increases to WQXGA+, and in all three cases the refresh rate is adaptable up to 120 Hz.



This is how the small notch of the Galaxy Tab S8 looks where the two front cameras are integrated

Another notable detail in the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is that it includes a small notch in the longest part of your screen. This notch integrates two front cameras of 12 megapixels each (wide and ultra wide angle), making it clear that it is designed to be most of the time in a horizontal position, for example when making video calls. In addition, it also integrates the auto-framing technology of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to keep the interlocutors always in the center.

The entire Galaxy Tab S8 family integrates S-Pen in its box, and in fact they also inherit the S-Pen latency of just 2.8 ms from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition to this attachment, which attaches magnetically to the back, the tablets are compatible with accessories such as covers and keyboards.





The rest, all three Galaxy Tan S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with versions of 8, 12 and up to 16 GB of RAM, and 128, 256 and up to 512 GB of storage; the maximum configuration only available on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The operating system is also One UI 4 Tab in all three models, and they launch 45W fast charging, although for different batteries: 8,000 mAh in the Galaxy Tab S8, 10,090 mAh in the Tab S8+ and 11,200 mAh in the Tab S8 Ultra.

The rear cameras are also the same in all three models: dual array of 13 megapixel main and 6 megapixel ultra wide angle. At the front, the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ have a 12-megapixel sensor, only the Tab S8 Ultra has a dual front sensor.





Finally, the all new Galaxy Tab S8 series has four AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos sound, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and variants with 5G connectivity. Due to the differences in the panels, the Galaxy Tab S8 integrates a side fingerprint sensor, and the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra have it on the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra, availability and price

Like the Galaxy S22, S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra have started pre-orders in select markets. Their prices start at $699, $899, and $1,099, respectivelyand will vary depending on the configuration of RAM and storage.





The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will be available in graphite, pink and silver, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will only be available in graphite. For now, the details of price and availability for Mexico are not known.