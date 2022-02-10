Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child as a result of the intermittent love she has with Travis Scott, as confirmed by several sources to Page Six. The couple already have a daughter together, 3-year-old Stormi. Kylie Jenner has repeatedly shown how excited she is to give her little brother a brother, so this new pregnancy is good news for the Kardashian family.

Jenner has not made it public, but according to several witnesses close to the family, Kylie Jenner would be pregnant with her second baby. For her part, Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie’s mother, yesterday already revealed some information about it when she said that she was expecting another grandchild, although she did not want to reveal who.

Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner, makes her first cover DRAFTING / Third parties

A day later, we already know who the pregnant woman is. And it is that Kylie in March in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, revealed that “all my friends pressure me about it (…) They love Stormi. I definitely feel the pressure to give her a brother, but there is no plan.” No pressure or not, in the end the eldest daughter of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner will have a brother or sister, because the gender of the baby has not yet been revealed.

Kylie has always shown her intention to start a large family. In an Instagram direct from her, her best friend Stassie Karanikolau, the celebrity said that she wants seven children, but that it was not the time. In addition, she added that pregnancy is not a joke for her, it is something serious and hard and that she was not yet ready for it.

The first pregnancy was hidden

Kylie, who started dating Scott in April 2017, spent her first pregnancy quietly, announcing Stormi’s arrival only after she gave birth. The reason for having hidden that first pregnancy was that she was very young and that she did not know how to bring the pregnancy to light and how she herself would deal with publicly knowing that she was pregnant.

The businesswoman wanted to be calm during her first pregnancy, a decision that was supported by her sister Kendall Jenner at the time: “This is obviously a theory – I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there are studies on this – but I think that when you are more at peace when you are pregnant, that is transferred to your son, “Kylie’s sister confessed.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi at her home in Los Angeles Instagram @kyliejenner

Kim Kardashian, Kylie’s older sister, has also explained why they hid that pregnancy and how difficult it was to do so. “There were times when we were driving and the paparazzi almost crashed into our cars because they just wanted a photo.” “Kylie really wanted to keep her safety, the baby’s safety, and for it to be a private moment,” Kim said.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan first sparked pregnancy rumors this summer by stepping out in an extremely baggy T-shirt. Following the rumors of her, she tried to mislead her fans by posting a photo with a cocktail on her Instagram with the caption, “Nothing like a lychee martini.” But it seems that her fans have caught him.

