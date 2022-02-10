Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes our hero’s transformations to another level in his new trailer

The new installment of the platform classic will arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 25.

Nintendo’s most adorable pet prepares its launch for Nintendo Switch on next March 25 with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, an ambitious adventure of 3D platforms where the exploration will take on a special importance thanks to the particular ability of our character to transform into the objects that he is capable of absorbing.

Kirby will be able to evolve his copy abilities to be more powerfulIn this new trailer we have been able to see this ‘transmorphosis’ and it is more impressive than ever. The trailer begins with Kirby absorbing a car, and even though he doesn’t seem to fit in his mouth, that doesn’t stop us from gain your ability to move at full speed while destroying everything in our path.

It is not the only one of the crazy transformations, we have also been able to see Kirby transformed into an automatic dispenser, allowing us to attack with juice cans. Any object will help our pink vacuum cleaner to advance in its adventure, even a traffic cone will allow it to become more pungent than ever.

A load elevator, a ring to propel yourself on a boat or a light bulb to illuminate dark areas. Nintendo has pushed our friendly hero to the limit, turning him into a giant water can to use as a cannon, or to move through the wind like a hang glider. In addition to this, when Kirby does evolve your copy skills at the Waddle Dee Armory, he will not only change his appearance, he will also become even more powerful.

More about: Kirby and the Forgotten Land.