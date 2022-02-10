Kim Kardashian tells why she divorced Kanye

kim kardashian He has given one of his most intimate interviews. In the American edition of Vogue magazine, she has talked about what it means to be living her 41 years, her current day-to-day life and her divorce with Kanye. The businesswoman is currently going through one of the most defining moments of her life. She has just passed her first exam to become a lawyer, her relationship with Pete Davidson is going from strength to strength and her life as a mother of four is going through a very sweet period, even so, the pothole that the divorce with Kanye has caused is undermining what could be quite a nice stage.

The drama is served (Kanye’s publications do not help everything to be a calm process) and, in full turmoil, Kim has taken the floor, to explain what he considers caused the divorce and how he feels now:

“For a long time, I dedicated myself to what made other people happy, and I think in the last two years I have launched myself with what makes me happy. And that makes me feel great. Even if that caused changes and led to my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I have chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

He has also commented on his joint custody: “You can be hurt or angry with your ex but I think that, in front of the children, you always have to be like: ‘Your dad is the best'”.

Having turned 41 has also made him reflect on the passage of time and what he needs right now: “During my 40s I want to be on my own team. I’m going to eat well, I’m going to exercise, I’m going to have more fun, I’m going to spend more time with my children and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put down my phone, unfollow someone if I don’t want to see something on Instagram… Khloé came up with the best phrase yesterday to reflect that. He said: ‘Post and ghost'”, (which would be something like: post and ghost your own mobile).

Look, well, that we do point it out for a future disconnection. Thank you Khloé and hooray Kim!

