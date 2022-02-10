Kim Kardashian stars on the cover of Vogue with futuristic design

If that kim kardashian She knows how to make everyone talk about her, whether it be by arriving and stealing all eyes at the most important events with her outfits of impact, because of some controversy or because of the incredible magazine covers for which she poses wearing an impeccable style and absolute elegance that define her.

So we weren’t surprised when the businesswoman graced the US Vogue magazine cover for the march issuea news that kim kardashian shared on his Instagram with his more than 285 million followers with a photo carousel where we could observe in detail some of his outfitswhere she not only posed with luxury clothes and accessories, but also accompanied by her children.

The businesswoman told fashion that one of her purposes is to focus on eating well, exercising and, above all, spending more time with her children. Of course, looking more than fabulous is one of the things that best suits kimso losing glamor and elegance is not in their future plans.



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian’s look on the cover

For him look of front page, the founding businesswoman of the Skims brand posed with a dress multicolored fitted where the blue and pink tones stand out, a signature piece Loewe that managed to stand out thanks to its extravagant, striking and futuristic touch that became the protagonist of its lookwhich managed to stand out with its silver tone.

Accompanied by a make-up with shadows in dark tones, which deepened her look and highlighted some physical features of her face such as her cheekbones, ending with a nude lipstick and XL hair with a smooth finish and a part in the middle.

Other incredible designs in the pages of Vogue

But this was not the only outfit with which kim kardashian we fell in love, but also showed off her curves with a cut out dress white signed by Balmain, a piece that looks on its own and stands out for its opening in the leg, which gave it that sexy touch that characterizes the businesswoman so much. To finish, she added strappy shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti, styled by Carlos Nazario.



Photo: Instagram @voguemagazine

In another image we saw her with XL earrings in a classic gold color and a surreal shape that characterize Daniel Roseberry, creative director of Schiaparelli, in addition to a stretched hairstyle with a high bun, in the hands of Carlin Jacobs, which without hesitation led us to remember Beyoncé’s iconic “Sorry” music video where the singer wore a Nefertiti-style mane.



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Another of the outfits that gave something to talk about was the look wet with that kim kardashian He confirmed to us that at 41 years old he continues to wear one of the most enviable figures, wearing a piece by designer Maximilian Davis, from his Spring-Summer 2022 collection.



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Also read: This is the cost of the Galilea Montijo sandals that are in trend

Receive Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta