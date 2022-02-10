kim kardashian | Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separate: here is the complete chronology of their relationship | Kanye-West | Relationship | Couple | love | Divorce | Kardashian | United States | VIU

kim kardashian Y kanye-west They are considered one of the most powerful duos in the entertainment industry. The past decade has seen the development of their romance, which has included numerous sweet moments such as parenthood, marriage, family vacations, and fashion shows. However, they have also experienced their fair share of marital difficulties. On February 19, 2021, it was confirmed that Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage, although their split was reportedly “amicable.” Here’s a timeline that summarizes Kim and Kanye’s relationship from start to finish.

2002/2003: Kim and Kanye meet for the first time

During the 10th anniversary episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, kim kardashian He talks about his first meeting with kanye-west. “I met him, I think in 2002 or 2003″bill. “I was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they made a video together, so I watched it multiple times. He was asking his friends: ‘Who is Kim Kardajan?’ I didn’t know what my name was.”reveals.

2010: Kanye appears on ‘Kourtney and Kim Take New York’

In October 2010, kanye-west meets with kim kardashian in New York while she was filming her new project ‘Kourtney and kim Take New York’. During this time, it was rumored that kim was dating model Gabriel Aubry, while kanye He just ended his relationship with Amber Rose.

2012: Love blossoms between Kim and Kanye

After several years of friendship, references to each other in interviews and personal projects, kim Y kanye confirm the rumors of their romance debuting as a couple on the streets of New York. In May of the same year, both shared their first show of affection in public days after Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower, which the rapper attended with the whole family. In July, kim Y kanye they vacationed in Mexico and in September made an appearance for Paris Fashion Week, where the reality TV star praised the great taste of kanye. In December, the couple surprised the world with the announcement of the pregnancy of kimwhich was revealed by ‘Ye’ during one of his concerts in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

(From L) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

2013: Kim and Kanye welcome their first child together and get engaged

On July 15, 2013, the couple celebrated the arrival of their firstborn, whom they named North West. Shortly before, rumors about an alleged infidelity of kanye with the model Leyla Ghobadi they come to light but he categorically denies them. In October of the same year, kim Y kanye they get engaged in a surprise proposal at San Francisco’s AT&T Park. She shares the exciting news on Instagram by posting a postcard of her stunning 15-carat diamond ring and the words “Please marry me” on the Jumbotron.

2014: The couple says “yes, I do”

In March, kim kardashian landed her first Vogue magazine cover and attended her first MET Gala ceremony with her fiancé. After much speculation, she and kanye they get the coveted spot in the magazine’s April issue. North even gets in on the action! In May of the same year, the couple said “I do” at a glamorous ceremony in Florence, Italy.

2015: Kim and Kanye West welcome their second child

kim gave birth to their baby boy on December 5, 2015. Two days later, the couple revealed that they named their son Saint West. As we remember, in March of the same year, the socialite addressed the difficulties she faced in getting pregnant for the second time.

2018: Little Chicago West is born

The power couple entertainment received with open arms the arrival of Chicago West on January 15, 2018, who was born through surrogacy. The couple opted for this alternative to carry their third child after kim You will be diagnosed with placenta accreta, which carries serious pregnancy-related health risks. According to reports, kim Y kanye La’Reina Haynes was paid an impressive $75,000 to be their surrogate mother.

2019: Kim and Kanye become parents of four children

On May 9, kanye Y kim They welcomed their fourth child, Psalm West with the help of surrogacy again. The couple also renewed their vows for their fifth wedding anniversary.

2020: Kim and Kanye’s marriage would begin to collapse

kanye-west runs for president in the United States and gives a rally in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 19, during which he reveals personal information about kim and his family. This reportedly leaves kardashian “furious”. Subsequently, a series of messages shared and deleted by West about how kardashian is trying to “lock him up” and that he has actually been trying to divorce her spark conversations about the rapper’s mental health. On July 22, the socialite breaks her silence through her Instagram stories explaining her husband’s bipolar disorder and requesting empathy and compassion from her followers and her media.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

2021: Kim and Kanye split

Page Six reports kim Y kanye they are preparing to divorce. A source also told E! News that the two have been separated since December 2020, but kim you still have to file for divorce because “you want to make sure you are making the right decision for the kids”. On Instagram, the businesswoman deleted a photo after fans noticed that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. Later, she is photographed wearing the band as she visits her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.

In February 2021 after much speculation, kim asks for a divorce kanye. The split is reportedly “amicable,” though the couple have yet to officially confirm the news.

four months later, June 8 kardashian posted a photo on Instagram congratulating kanye-west for his 44th birthday with the phrase “Happy birthday, I love you for life!”. That same day, the rapper was seen with the model Irina Shayk with whom it was rumored that he had just started an affair.

In August 2021, kim Y kanye rumors of reconciliation aroused when the socialite appeared in ‘Listening Party’ of West’s latest album, titled in honor of his mother Donda. kardashian appeared to recreate their 2014 wedding with the rapper wearing a full wedding dress and veil signed by Balenciaga. Despite what was believed, a source told People that the couple does not intend to reconcile but that they seek to find a point of stability as friends and work colleagues. “kim still appreciates the advice and business guidance of kanye. She is happy that they can hang out,” the source told People.

October 6, kim kardashian She was the guest host of the ‘Saturday Night Life’ program, an opportunity she took advantage of to joke about their separation. “I have been very blessed in this life and I am grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups and downs”, Kardashian began. “I mean, I married the greatest rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest African-American man in America, a legitimate and talented genius who gave me four amazing children. So when I divorced him, you should know that it came down to one thing: his personality.”

In November 2021, after that season on SNL, you see kardashian in multiple outings with comedian Pete Davidson. Despite those relationship rumors, West revealed on November 4 that he wants his “wife” back. “SNL had my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to take that bar off.”West said on the Drink Champs podcast, according to People. “And I haven’t even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.”

On December 9, kanye-west calls for reconciliation once again, this time in one of his concerts. While performing the song “Runaway,” the rapper sang the lyrics “I need you to run back to me, baby”before adding “more specifically, Kimberly”. According to People, kardashian I was in the audience with eight-year-old North and six-year-old Saint. On December 27, it was reported that kanye-west bought a house directly across the street from the founder of KKW Beauty.

January 2022: Kim and Kanye go their separate ways

Kanye West formalizes his romance with actress Julia Fox,- a relationship that apparently kardashian supports while she continues dating Pete Davidson. However, even though West described her relationship with her ex as “the best divorce ever”, used her song to drop hints criticizing the parenting skills of kardashian. In addition, ‘Ye’ was accused of spreading unsubstantiated rumors about how Pete Davidson would have AIDS.

On January 15, despite not being invited, kanye-west attended her daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday, after sharing a live video claiming she was not given the address. “Yeah, I just wish my daughter a happy birthday publicly”West commented, according to BET. “I was not allowed to know where his party was.” As is known, the rapper Travis Scott shared the address and let ‘Ye’ go to the minor’s event.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is �Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)