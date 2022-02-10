Kim Kardashian Clarifies Why She’s Divorcing Kanye West

They praised Kim Kardashian for explaining the reason for her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The 41-year-old businesswoman and TV personality spoke about the breakup of her marriage during an interview with fashion.

“For a long time, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding, “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy and that feels really good.”

Kardashian acknowledged that these “changes” are what led her to make the decision to divorce the rapper.

“Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I have chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Kardashian, whose new reality show coming to the UK on Disney+ this April, he also mapped out how he plans to live his life in the future.

“I’m going to eat well, I’m going to exercise. I will have more fun, I will spend more time with my children and the people who make me happy, “he added.

“I’m going to put down my phone. Unfollow people if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”

After the interview, Kardashian fans praised the star for her honest words. West himself replied to the tweet of fashion within an hour, he said he really liked the article.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, in February 2021. They have been married for seven years and have four children together.

However, since their breakup, the couple has been embroiled in a public bickering war, with West claiming that Kardashian wouldn’t let her children see him.

Kardashian is now dating the star from Saturday night LivePete Davidson, while West with the actress from Uncut GemsJulia Fox.

A new three-part documentary on West, titled Jeen-Yuhswill debut on Netflix on February 16.