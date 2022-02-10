Kim Kardashian: 5 things you didn’t know about the TV star

We know: ‘Things you didn’t know about kim kardashian west‘ is kind of a contradiction, since even she has admitted that her entire life is known to the whole world. Kim is possibly the best known reality star of our time; what else could be left to discover? It turns out that a lot; Find out all the details below.

1. According to OJ Simpson, he is the godfather of kim kardashian. The Kardashians were close friends with the football player – she says he was even in the delivery room when Kim was born – and Simpson’s late ex-wife, Nicole Brown. (Kendall Jenner’s middle name is Nicole in honor of Brown.) Kardashian West recalled when her father, Robert, was a member of the defense of the ‘dream team’ of simpsons. “It was unreal, with Johnnie Cochran and Robert Shapiro and all these guys having meetings at my dad’s house,” she recently told Rolling Stone. ‘I definitely sided with my father. We always thought my father was the smartest person in the world, and that he really believed in his friend’, and when asked about what he believes now, he said: ‘It’s weird. I just try not to think about it.’

2. Model and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian dated Michael Jackson’s nephew, TJ Jackson, for several years in her teens, and even celebrated her 14th birthday at Neverland Ranch. ‘That was the most magical place on earth,’ she told People magazine in 2009. ‘When you drove up, there were baby elephants and chimpanzees with monkeys, and there were all the attractions. It had everything you can imagine. The memories I have of that place will last the rest of my life.’

3. Typical vices like drinking and drugs are not going to kim kardashian west. He abstains from alcohol, except, as he has said, “five shots of vodka in Vegas every three years,” but his biggest weakness is iced tea and Equal sweetener. In April he told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: ‘I used to drink a ton of iced tea, but I’ve cut back. I had a very big addiction to Equal. I put 10 Equal in each iced tea… I’ve made it a point to only have one iced tea a week, and I’ve dropped down to three Equal’s.

4. Kardashian West is a self-proclaimed ‘Elizabeth Taylor fan’. You can recite the karat numbers of Taylor’s three most famous diamond rings, and kim he was the last person to interview the actress before she died in 2011. At a Christie’s auction that same year, Kardashian West bought three jade bracelets from Taylor for $64,900. “If you have a piece of jade, the energy goes into the piece and you absorb the energy,” Kim Kardashian West told Forbes at the time. ‘So I can feel Elizabeth in the room.’

5. Speaking of jewelry, in 2011, kim kardashian took to Twitter to reveal her own ‘Kim weird secret’. She wrote that she blow-dries all of her jewelry before putting it on. ‘I can’t stand wearing cold jewelry,’ she wrote, ‘she gives me the creeps!’

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com