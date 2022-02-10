Key day for reinforcements and their record in Liga MX

Cruz Azul continues with the preparation work at La Noria for Matchday 5 and the reinforcements Iván Morales and Ángel Romero fine-tune the last legal details to be ready.

Missing three days for Cruz Azul to jump back on the field and continue your participation in the Closing Tournament 2022since next Saturday he returns home in front of his people, to face from the field of Azteca Stadium at Necaxa, in the duel corresponding to the Day 5, in Liga MX.

It is because of that intense days are lived from the facilities of La Noriawhere the football players continue with the preparation under the orders of Juan Reynosobut also with key days around the last reinforcements of La Maquina who have not been able to debut as cement workers: Ivan Morales and Angel Romero.

Cruz Azul continues with the preparation work for the duel on Day 5 next Saturday, before Necaxaso that there was no rest in La Noria and the cement players carried out recovery workafter harvesting another three points in the Closure 2022 on the field of Nou Camp.

would be this Wednesday afternoon when Iván Morales and Ángel Romero leave Mexico to continue with processing of your work visa, since it is the only document that they need for them to be registered in an official in Liga MX and can be considered by Juan Reynoso at the Clausura 2022. It is expected that tomorrow they will finish the documentation and on Friday they will be back in Mexico City to resume training with the team.

This Tuesday Necaxa was left without a coach. Through a press release, the hydrocálidos announced the departure of Pablo Guede, four days from face Cruz Azul on Matchday 5; it is so that everything indicates that it will be Jaime Lozanoonce a technician Mexico National Team U-24 who won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympicswho assumes the position and opens before La Maquina, at the Azteca Stadium.