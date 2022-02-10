Kenneth Branagh: between Shakespeare and Marvel, the vitality of an eclectic filmmaker

Report by Santiago García on Kenneth Branagh, his filmography and his recent releases: “Death on the Nile” and “Belfast”.



Kenneth Brangh he is a happy filmmaker. Not all his films are comedies, on the contrary, his most ambitious film has been Hamlet (nineteen ninety six) Based on the tragedy by William Shakespeare, the actor’s favorite author, screenwriter, producer and director. The energy that he transmits in his work is at times pure motivation and at others it can be passed to the other side. But either way, Branagh has done his best to never be typecast. He loves what he does and it shows.

Kenneth Branagh was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, on December 10, 1960. From a Protestant family, they all moved to London when the violence in the city made it very difficult to remain in their birthplace.

At the age of eighteen he entered the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and shortly after finishing his studies he had already begun a career as an actor. Before turning twenty-nine he directed his first feature film, which in turn would be his first adaptation of William Shakespeare: Henry V (1989). Two Oscar nominations, as director and screenwriter, made people call him the new Laurence Olivier. Branagh’s acknowledged ego made him feel that nothing would stop him, but in his second film he showed something that would characterize him completely, the change of tone, style, genre and aesthetics. to die again (1991) It didn’t work out, but that didn’t deter the ever-optimistic Ken.

TO Peter’s friends (1992) Another great adaptation of Shakespeare followed: Much ado About Nothing (1993)in which he summoned actors such as Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton and Keanu Reeves, to the horror of purists. In this first stage he always worked with the actress emma thompsonwith whom he was married for several years.

Frankenstein (1994) was his next craze and after that he made a complete adaptation of Hamlet lasting four hours and with another huge cast that included Branagh himself in the main role and names as different as Kate WinsletRobin WilliamsBilly Crystal, Charlton Heston, Julie Christie, Gérard Depardieu, Richard Attemborough, John Guielgud, Judi Dench and his admirer Derek Jacobi, the actor who awakened in Branagh the vocation of acting.

He also dedicated himself to an acting career, worked on a film of Harry Potter as well as for Woody Allen. He became one of the favorite actors of Christopher Nolan and had a great time with a diverse and successful career.

He was one of the great directors to agree to work for Marvel, directing the successful Thor (2011). She also directed a Jack Ryan movie and a great version of Cinderella. But his last bet at the big box office was to become Hercule Poirot, the great detective created by Agatha Christie.

He did very well with Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and now play it again death on the nile, both films directed by him, not only starring. In these films Branagh gives himself the luxury of making fun of himself and questioning himself. Poirot, beyond pure entertainment, is an interesting reflection on reason versus emotion. But it’s a good time to remember that Branagh also played another very famous police character, none other than Kurt Wallander, the character from the Henning Mankell novels, in the British version of the series.

Now, in the prelude to the Oscar, Kenneth Branagh also surprised everyone with another film, Belfast (2021), which garnered top nominations, including three for him as director, producer, and screenwriter. A look at his own childhood, filmed in black and white, but with some color scenes.

A very exciting and beautiful film. The versatility of the director was perfectly exposed with these two premieres that can be seen in many parts of the world at the same time. Kenneth Branagh, the filmmaker who does not believe that you have to choose between two types of cinema and who, with a career spanning more than thirty years, never ceases to amaze.

