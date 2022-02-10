Kendall Jenner will donate the proceeds from her 818 tequila to build a library in Jalisco | Famous
Kendall Jenner He surprised his fans with news, and it is that he announced that he will share part of his bank account with Mexico, all this to promote a community project for literacy in a rural area of Jalisco, Mexico.
How will Kendall Jenner help Mexico?
Last year the sister of Kylie Jenner He ventured into the world of beverages, launching his own tequila whose name is ‘Tequila 818’, produced in the Jalisco area.
Now it will have an alliance with the ‘Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education and Development’ association. This non-profit organization is dedicated to “helping improve life in rural Mexican communities where legacy agave spirits are made,” according to its ‘SACRED’ website, is in charge of raising money to finance programs that help replant agave, build libraries, guarantee water and repair damage caused by earthquakes.
Kendall has made it clear that he has a love for Mexico, when he has the opportunity travel to beaches like Careyes or Punta Mitashe also visited the agave crops, she was involved in all the ‘branding’ of her drink.
As a way of thanking the inhabitants of Jalisco, the businesswoman has joined the construction of a public library in Zapotitlan de Vadillo which will also serve as a supplementary classroom for the community high school that focuses on regenerative agriculture. The project will be in charge of the architect Eric Gómez from ‘Tierra Cruda’, they already have plans as well as ‘renders’ to give the flag to its construction.
It was in the month of February 2021 when the model ventured into the adult beverage businessunleashing a wave of comments for “cultural appropriation”, becoming a trend for several days, however Kendall’s plans continued until the official launch of ‘Tequila 818’, which was in May of that year.
The day the presentation of your tequila, Kendall confirmed that he traveled several times to Mexico to be aware of your product.
“For almost 4 years I have been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila.”
The reception of his tequila has been good, even a few months ago he met with Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez in an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles to resolve business issues. There the Mexican assured the media that he would like to collaborate with her.
What is the fortune of Kendall Jenner?
According to the site ‘Celebrity Net Worth’, the heritage of Kendall Jenner amounts to 45 million dollars. The star who participated in the ‘reality show’ ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, is one of the highest paid models in the world. Between June 2015 and June 2016, he earned 10 million. That’s more than double the roughly $4 million he made the year before..
Between June 2016 and June 2017, he made another 10 million. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned 22 million. In 2019 she earned around 12 million from her various jobs. Kendall’s bank account is due to social media posts, attending events, and modeling, as well as endorsement deals with companies like Calvin Klein, Estée Lauder, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Versace, Chanel, and more.
Kendall Jenner earns thousands of dollars for a photo on Instagram
Kendall is one of the 15 most followed celebrities on Instagram. She can generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for making a single Instagram sponsored post. In 2017, she was reportedly paid $250,000 to promote the Fyre Festival. A post paid for by a brand will earn Kendall between $100,000 and $150,000.