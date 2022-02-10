Keanu Reeves: From a $407,000 Porsche to this…

The protagonist of John Wick is a motorcycle fanatic but he keeps two luxury cars in his garage. He reads on and find out his story.

John Wick It has become a cult character for lovers of action movies. With various brushstrokes of the gore genre, these sequences of blows and deaths oppose what is really Keanu Reevesone of the best guys in the movie mecca -said by his own setmates.

The Canadian-born actor highlights within his celebrity hobbies an authentic passion for motorcycles. In his private garage he keeps five luxury models that he has acquired over the years. But as versatile as he is when it comes to playing a role in front of the cameras, good old Reeves also got a porsche 911 race 4s $407,000… for those who said he didn’t like cars.

the protagonist of The Matrix He even confessed that he felt immense pleasure on board this machine from the German manufacturer. And it is not for less, this jewel has a 2981cc gasoline engine with 6 boxer cylinders that reaches a maximum power of 450CV at 6500rpm and maximum torque of 530Nm at 2300-5000rpm: in short, a rocket at ground level.

However, despite the love he feels for this Type 993 model, the actor’s favorite car – for its emotional value – is a simple Volvo Amazon 122 whose value does not amount to more than 25 thousand dollars. This was his first car and he even baptized it as “Dumpy“, not out of affection, but because he really considered him a real garbage man.

In Reeves’s Dumpy the seats were supported by superimposed bricks, but thanks to this “garbage dump” -as the actor called it-, in 1985 he was able to drive without problems from the city of Toronto to Los Angeles in a journey that was vital to end up becoming a star. ¡Good for Dumpy!

