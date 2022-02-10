Joe Burrow Surprises Former High School Coach With Super Bowl Tickets

Burrow, in a great gesture of gratitude and humility, asked one of the coaches who trained him to accompany him in the next Super Bowl

Sitting at home last Sunday, Athens High School head football coach, Nathan White, saw his phone light up with a familiar name: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He smiled. He was always happy to listen to one of his former players.

Burrow had a question for White: Would he like to go to the Super Bowl?

Joe Burrow dreams of his first Super Bowl only in his second NFL season, a dream that many people throughout his career have formed. Getty

“He called and said, ‘Hey, Coach, if you’re not busy this weekend, I’ve got a couple extra tickets if you and Sarah want to come,'” White said. “So I said yeah, ‘I think we can go,'” he joked.

“The thought of sitting there and seeing an Athens Bulldog at the Super Bowl is mind blowing to me.”

In 2014, as a sophomore, Burrow led the Athens Bulldogs to the Ohio state championship. Burrow has spoken appreciatively of his connections to the city, about two and a half hours from Cincinnati. Gov. Mike DeWine temporarily renamed three state parks Monday in honor of the Bengals heading to the Super Bowl.

Burr Oak State Park in southeastern Ohio is renamed “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of the team’s quarterback.

“They helped me be who I am today,” Burrow told reporters this week. “I wouldn’t be here without all the people who supported me in Athens. I hope to make everyone proud.”

And the people in Athens have followed every step.

“He really has taken us along this journey,” White said. “And you know, a lot of people around here really have merit … the fact that he brought this area up and it was his way of saying to us, ‘Come on guys, let’s go for a ride; the excitement around here is indescribable.'” .

White was then the quarterbacks coach on Burrow’s high school teams. In an interview with ESPNpaused to reflect on all that his former quarterback has accomplished: the tHeisman trophy, a national championship and now he’s about to lead the Bengals to what would be the team’s first Super Bowl victory.

“I always tell people that Joe was named ‘Mr. Football’ player of the year his senior year at Ohio. And the fact that Athens High School had a Mr. Football at Ohio, I still can’t wrap my head around it. So I still I’m trying to deal with everything that happened.”

When he’s not coaching his team, White teaches math at school. He knows the odds that one of his players will go Ohio State Y LSUbecome the first overall pick in the NFL and lead his team to a Super Bowl in his second season.

“For a former player to ask you if you want to go to the Super Bowl is something I really never dreamed of,” White said. “We’re very lucky to get to experience this a little bit with Joe.”