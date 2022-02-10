Joe Biden meets with Billie Eilish at the White House

The President Joe Biden met with the singer Billie Eilish and Finneas at the White House.

The US president shared a photo with the famous singer and her brotherall three wore black masks in the image.

When I heard that my friends Billie Eilish and Finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them to the White House. Glad to see you and your family, and glad you met Commander,” they wrote from the presidential account.

Eilish is one of the most promising singers in alternative pop and her brother is the producer of her music, as well as the co-writer of several of her songs.

When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas they were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander. pic.twitter.com/6glg618sil — President Biden (@POTUS) February 10, 2022

The American has never denied her sympathy for the Democratic party and the presidency of Joe Biden.

Who is Commander?

Commander is a German Shepherd puppy who arrived at the White House last December.

Biden and Jill, his wife, adopted the puppy after the death of their pet Champ.

