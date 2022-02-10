Jennifer Aniston shows what her training is really like

4 things Jennifer Aniston does every morning to start the day motivated

Jennifer Aniston has trained so hard that she has left a “self-portrait” on her yoga mat

Yes a few weeks ago Jennifer Aniston showed how he had taught his dog encouraged to practice yoganow the actress seems to want to try it with the real ones. That or, simply, to show that, sometimes, our beloved pets do not see with good eyes that we carry out, from the comfort of our home, a little training routine.

In this way, while preparing to record the second part of the film ‘Murder Mystery’, Aniston decided to spend a few minutes stretching and toning your muscles. And what better way to disconnect and recharge energy than by exercising? For the occasion, the actress opted for a basic training style fullbody. So, to the rhythm of leg lifts and push-ups, we saw her tone her abdomen and buttocks, and, with the help of a kettlebell -one of the accessories that could be Queen Letizia’s favorites-, exercise and strengthen her arms. Simple, right? Well, for Aniston, performing this routine to which she is more than used to … has not been easy at all.

@jenniferaniston/instagram

Thus, while a concentrated Aniston raised and lowered her arms to the rhythm of the kettlebellwhich is on its way to becoming the perfect substitute for dumbbells, thanks to its comfortable handles and the wide variety of exercises that allows, for example, this kettlebell model that has already accumulated more than 5,500 outstanding ratings on the Amazon platform, becoming one of the best-selling training basics; we saw their curious pets interrupt some steps of their routine.

cast iron kettlebell Amazon Basics

amazon.es €29.82

In fact, as can be seen, there is no exercise where some curious person does not seek a little attention from the actress, preventing her from making the movements of her more than complete routine (the one we got to try for a week) with fluidity, where pilates, yoga or strength exercises are not usually lacking in it.

What is certain is that, at the rhythm of his imminent 53 yearsJennifer Aniston has achieved trace and follow (with the help of his trainer Leyon Azubuike) some most complete routines which, in general, usually last an hour and a half and are usually carried out by different disciplines such as boxing, yoga or planking, with which he has achieved those spectacular abs.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io