Jack Sweney. Elon Musk suffers another heavy defeat by a young man of just 19 years who tracks the businessman’s plane

The 19-year-old boy who tracks the billionaire’s private jet through bots Elon Musk obtained legal support to maintain this activity and even expand it. The Federal Association of aviation gear state Unidos approved an application that the same young man submitted to the agency.

jack sweeney He pointed out that he submitted the request on the basis of the Information Law of the North American country and celebrated on Twitter. “My FAA FOIA request was approved,” he wrote, adding, “I now have all registration and airworthiness documents for all jets from SpaceX”.

My FAA FOIA request went thru, Now I have all the registration and airworthiness documents for all the SpaceX jets. https://t.co/znXWAqCQ9T — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) February 5, 2022

Sweeney maintains since 2020 a Twitter account called “Elon Musk’s Jet” (El Jet de Elon Musk), in which he publishes the movements of the CEO of Tesla and of SpaceX. Using bots and public data from platforms air traffic, marks landings and takeoffs of the private plane.

The figure of Sweeney gained notoriety days ago when the site Protocol published that Musk, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, had persuaded him to cancel that account in exchange for five thousand dollars. The young man asked him instead for 50 thousand dollars for his training or to acquire a tesla model 3. He later proposed an internship at one of his companies, but the tycoon blocked him.

In recent days, when celebrating the legal endorsement, Sweeney published a link to the documentation of airworthiness and the registration of three separate aircraft. Previously, the boy had already dedicated himself to defending the reasons that support his position through Twitter.

Landed near Austin, Texas, US. Appx. ft. time 39 Mins. pic.twitter.com/oEgdToC1M0 — Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonMuskJet) February 4, 2022

“This account has every right to publish the aircraft’s whereabouts, ADS-B data is public, every aircraft in the world must have a transponder, even AF1 (U.S. Air Force VIP Aircraft Tracking)”, the young man recorded.

“Twitter’s policy states that data found on other sites can also be shared here,” he added.

It’s not the only one billionaire the one that follows It also does the same with the private planes of different figures such as Jeff Bezos or Bill gates, who are also among the wealthiest in the world. However, he clarified that his intention is not to ask for money.

offer rejected

In the midst of some fame, Sweeney has received different proposals due to the admiration and surprise that the technology he developed to automatically follow the private jet of Elon Musk. For example, recently rejected a job offer.

Now, it was learned that he rejected a proposal to cancel the activity of “Elon Musk’s Jet” in exchange for a three-year subscription to a Tesla Model 3, the same vehicle he had asked the billionaire for.

Scott PainterCEO of car rental company autonomy, raised the proposal through Twitter. “If what you ‘really’ want is a Tesla Model 3: I have one you can drive! Do you want to make an exchange? The offer is as follows. Close the ElonJet account and in return Drive Autonomy will give you a Model 3 subscription,” Painter wrote.

“I already told you that I’m not interested in a subscription,” replied the young man, adding: “In addition, there are numerous facts that suggest that this is done jointly with Elon.”

The businessman continued with a Chicana. He asked if his refusal was because the vehicle could be tracked by a social media account. “Good [broma]. No, I just don’t want a subscription,” Sweeney said.

The businessman said that he still has “one more offer” to make, although he has not revealed it yet.

