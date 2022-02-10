Italian Cup | AC Milan overwhelms Lazio and advances to the semi-finals

The quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia, a competition in which Inter Milan have beaten AS Roma, continued on Wednesday, February 9. In fact, we are going to have the fortune to enjoy a battle between two of the most emblematic powers of a Series A that belongs (for now) to the Nerazzurri. AC Milan, reinforced by its victory in the Derby della Madonninathe ticket to the semifinals would be played against Lazio.

Reached halfway through the first 45 minutes, Rafael Leao, who would complete a wonderful match, would not waste the opportunity to inaugurate the electronic San Siro (1 – 0). A rent that would be increased by Olivier Giroud, who had just signed a double at the expense of Inter, in the decisive section of said initial act (2 – 0). What’s more, the French striker would see the goal again before heading towards the locker room tunnel (3 – 0). In the final stages of the match, Franck Kessié would confirm the win and the classification of AC Milan for the semis (4 – 0).