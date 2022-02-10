Is Norman Reedus The New Ghost Rider? — We are not nerds

Approximate reading time: two minutes

Norman Reedus responds to rumors about being the new Ghost Rider.

Is Norman Reedus the new Ghost Rider?

Rumors of the arrival of Ghost Rider to the MCU have been going around the internet for some time now, commenting that we could see it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that could be played by Norman Reedus.

And after much insistence, the actor has finally talked about these rumors in an interview for ComicBook, this for the next premiere of the new spin-off of The Walking Dead focused on daryl Y carol.

I do not know. My fingers are crossed, but I don’t know. There have been a lot of talks over the years, but I don’t have an answer.

Reedus previously commented that he was interested in the role, especially because of the possibility of being able to reunite with his former co-star. walking dead, Jon Bernthal (The Punisher).

It would be great. So, I don’t know, call someone and make it happen. I want to do it! The conversation about Ghost Rider has been going on for years, and yes, tell them to put me on it. I want to play Ghost Rider!

If true, the actor would join the list of stars who have seen the Spirit of Vengeance, being Nicolas Cage who played him in the 2007 and 2012 films, while gabriel moon gave him life in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

