Insabi will hire doctors and nurses; see dates and states where you will recruit

The insabi will hire 11 thousand doctors Y nurses from this February and until July 2022 throughout the country. Photo: Freepik.

Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, director of the Institute of Health for Well-being (insabi), reported that 11,000 will be recruited doctors Y nurses as part of the Human Resources Coverage Programming so that in July all medical units have professionals.

The recruitment of doctors Y nurses for him insabi It was already carried out in December 2021 and January 2022 in Guerrero, Oaxaca, Colima, Tabasco and Nayarit, and during this February 523 medical personnel and 1,024 nursing personnel will be hired in:

Lower California

Campeche

Michoacan

sound

Sinaloa

By March 2022, insabi will offer 513 places for doctors and medical, and 461 for nurses and nurses, in Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Tlaxcala, Yucatán and Zacatecas; in April the process will begin in the State of Mexico, Aguascalientes, Coahuila and Chihuahua.

The insabi reconditions hospitals for the first level of care

Both infrastructure and personnel will be boosted with this project

“In May, the hiring process will take place in Mexico City, Durango, Hidalgo and Veracruz. In June, in Tamaulipas, Morelos, Jalisco and Quintana Roo. Finally, in July, for San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Querétaro and Nuevo León”.

Ferrer Aguilar explained that 11 thousand 12 health professionals will be hired, of which 4 thousand 646 are vacancies for doctors and 6 thousand 366 for nurses; he assured that the insabi seeks to serve the entire population without social security and offer opportunities to professionals.