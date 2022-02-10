Insabi will hire 11,000 doctors and nurses; this is the calendar by state

MEXICO CITY (appro). – The general director of the Health Institute for Well-being (Insabi), Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, reported that they will hire 11,012 health professionals for first-level medical units.

Of the total jobs, 4,646 will be positions for medical personnel and 6,366 for nursing in 31 states of the country, which are expected to be filled by July 2022.

“These actions are part of the Human Resources Coverage Programming to cover all First Level Medical Units,” he indicated, during his virtual participation in the joint session of the Ministry of Health and the Mexican Academy of Surgery “Response and perspectives of the covid-19 pandemic in Mexico.

Ferrer Aguilar indicated that this plan began in December 2021 in Guerrero, by hiring 203 doctors and 429 nurses.

In January, he continued, 563 doctors and 814 nurses were hired in Oaxaca, Colima, Tabasco and Nayarit. In this last state, the hiring was done together with the IMSS-Well-being program.

“In the rest of the entities, the process will be implemented in a staggered manner,” he added.

In February, 523 medical personnel and 1,015 nursing personnel will be hired in the State of Mexico, Aguascalientes, Coahuila and Chihuahua.

In May, the hiring process will be carried out in Mexico City, Durango, Hidalgo and Veracruz for 725 doctors and 678 male and female nurses.

In June, the process will be carried out in Tamaulipas, Morelos, Jalisco and Quintana Roo where 635 doctors are needed, as well as 979 nurses.

The hiring process ends in July, the month in which a contract will be signed with 653 doctors and 966 nurses for San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Querétaro and Nuevo León.

Response to covid-19

Ferrer Aguilar highlighted that, with the support of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), 39 hospitals came into operation and, by order of the Ministry of Health, 978 hospitals were converted to care for covid-19 patients.

“So that no one was left without medical care, Insabi hired nearly 20,000 health workers. In addition, resources were allocated to strengthen the medical personnel of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) with 3,999 health workers and the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and Hospital of High Specialty (CCINSAHE). ) with 4 thousand workers”, he indicated.

During the pandemic, Insabi provided 28,000 workers for the Covid-19 Care Strategy and was in charge of providing medical equipment to the country’s public health institutions.

Purchase of medicines

The Insabi has programmed the purchase of 1,982 codes for medicines and healing material that are equivalent to 1,735,542,650 pieces. For the second half of the year, it includes 634 keys, equivalent to 212 million 34 thousand 852 pieces of medicine and healing material.

He also recalled that at the beginning of the six-year term they had counted 327 unfinished health works. “From 2019 to 2021, 225 have been completed as part of the Insabi Infrastructure Master Plan” and 156 are in process, at the national level, he added.