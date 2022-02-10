Insabi will hire 11,000 doctors and nurses; this is the calendar by state

MEXICO CITY (appro). – The general director of the Health Institute for Well-being (Insabi), Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, reported that they will hire 11,012 health professionals for first-level medical units.

Of the total jobs, 4,646 will be positions for medical personnel and 6,366 for nursing in 31 states of the country, which are expected to be filled by July 2022.

“These actions are part of the Human Resources Coverage Programming to cover all First Level Medical Units,” he indicated, during his virtual participation in the joint session of the Ministry of Health and the Mexican Academy of Surgery “Response and perspectives of the covid-19 pandemic in Mexico.

