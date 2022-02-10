Ingrid Coronado is inspired by Ariana Grande for her new look

Mexico.- Recently the Mexican driver Ingrid Coronado has swept away her best looks during his work on the program Todos a danza, where each broadcast shows off with incredible fashion outfits that completely favor him, the last one being one of the most acclaimed by his audience.

Ingrid left her audience speechless by dressing an outfit inspired by the American singer Ariana Grande; black mini shorts, high boots, an asymmetrical top and makeup and hairstyle that shared similarities with the outfits worn by the pop superstar.

A high ponytail immediately sparked comparisons in the comments section of the post. Many of his followers praised his style and pointed out that he looks up to twenty years younger in said outfit, in which several agreed.

Ingrid Coronado with a look in the style of Ariana Grande unleashes the best compliments

Undoubtedly, one of the best outfits that Ingrid Coronado has worn throughout her career is that at 47 years of age it looked great on her, looking like a young girl and extolling the great security she has when it comes to wearing garments that are at the latest in fashion.

This is how, once again, the TV Azteca host manages to demonstrate her great versatility in terms of fashion; she recently she too she has worn outfits that are considered for older women, in this case, for women who are over 40 years of age.

Currently, Ingrid Coronado is considered one of the great fashion icons of the small screen, keeping up with other celebrities such as Kristal Silva and Cynthia Rodríguez, or part of the competition: Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo.

Read more: Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín give strong and intimate details about their relationship