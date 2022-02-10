In a flash: from Rihanna’s daring pregnant look to the hugs of Jennifer Lopez and Maluma

At the end of January, singer and businesswoman Rihanna surprised everyone when was seen with her partner, A$AP Rocky, showing off her baby bump. The artist did not issue any statement: she was simply photographed exclusively for a medium holding her boyfriend’s hand. Shortly after, she did go to her Instagram account to post a series of images (most of the same photographic production), among which one stood out in the privacy of her home: there Rihanna happily saw the her belly.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in late January REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

In the most recent photos of the star, the flashes captured her with a playful look that suits her perfectly, and that is faithful to her canchero style, with a pair of glasses, shoes and jewelry to accompany it.

rumors of pregnancy the national heroine of Barbados -as it was declared- they began to fly over her days before the “announcement”, when she was seen and photographed with the rapper during her trip through New York. There, Rihanna made no effort to hide her baby bump, and then several US sites, including People, released pictures of her. The official confirmation came later.

The singer is in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

The musicians have known each other for eight years, but at the end of 2020 they showed themselves publicly for the first time. Later, they let a reasonable time pass until in May 2021 it was A$AP Rocky who confirmed the romance. “Being in a relationship is so much better when you have ‘the one.’ She probably equals a million of the other romances. I think when you know, you know. She is the one,” said the rapper in an interview with Vogue magazine.

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Marry Me Grosby Group – REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

What’s more, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are shown in a pure hug and very cuddly -the artists have a great relationship – on the red carpet from Marry me, romantic comedy that arrives this Thursday in our theaters and in whose different premieres J.LO was also accompanied by her partner, Ben Affleck. In the most recent, the actor and director also did not separate from the side of his fiancée.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, inseparable VALERIE MACON / AFP

Joe Jonas looks very cool in a Ferrari in full filming in Miami for his new video Grosby Group – Splash News/The Grosby Group

Actress Rebel Wilson is photographed while performing her exercise routine Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Jennifer Aniston is preparing for her 53rd birthday by resting in Hawaii, in an impasse from the filming of the sequel to Mystery on Board, the film that reunites her with Adam Sandler Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Eva Longoria and a very chic look to attend an event in New York Grosby Group – REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

Camila Cabello, photographed while taking a walk, coffee in hand Grosby Group – Mega/The Grosby Group