I enjoyed every second of my presentation, says Donovan Carrillo

MEXICO CITY

Donovan Carrillo did not hide his satisfaction after concluding his participation at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The athlete from Guadalajara acknowledged that he felt nervous, but stressed that he lived his routine with intensity.

Today I felt a bit nervous, the most important thing is that I enjoyed every second of my presentation, trying not to give up.

The historic Mexican skater He took time to remember the adverse situations he has had to deal with in his sports career, the same ones that have forged him as the athlete he is today.

It has not been easy, I appreciate every adverse situation I had to go through because without a doubt it built me ​​as a person.

Donovan Carrillo hinted that he is hungry for sports glory and that it will continue working to be present at the next Winter Olympics.

I am sure that from here we are going to get great things and a lot of learning to continue improving ourselves and continue breaking barriers. See you soon with a view to Milan 2026″, he pointed out.

Donovan Carrillo finished his participation in the figure skating final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The routine that the Mexican executed in the free program was qualified with a score of 138.44 unitsaccumulating a total score of 218.13.

cmb

