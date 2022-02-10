“I appreciate those who said I wasn’t going to make it.” Donovan shines at Beijing 2022

Despite having suffered a fall during his routine, Donovan said he was happy to have recorded his best score of the season and to have been able to reach the final in figure skating, an unprecedented event for Mexican sport until now.

Mexico City, February 9 (However).- The Mexican Donovan Carrillo concluded a historic participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and he thanked all his detractors, because he said, they were the ones who encouraged him to move forward.

“Practicing figure skating has definitely not been easy and far from flagellating me, I appreciate every difficult or adverse situation I had to go through because it definitely built me ​​as a person and I also want to take advantage of the space to thank you for being there to support me and above all also to the people who told me that I was not going to achieve something or that this dream was impossible because in them I found the inspiration to show them that you can go far as Mexicans and in winter sports”, said Donovan at the end of his participation in the interview with Clear Brand.

The skater, who appeared on the track to the rhythm of songs such as Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps, Sway, María and Bailar, achieving a total score of 138.44 units.

Despite having suffered a fall during his routine, Donovan said he was happy to have recorded his best score of the season and to have been able to reach the final in figure skating, an unprecedented event for Mexican sport until now.

“In general, I think we have had very good results, having the best score of the season in the short program, in the long program and in the total of both programs. In general, today I really felt a little nervous, but it’s part of skating, I think there were very important things and the most important thing is that I enjoyed, despite being a little nervous, every second of the program, of the presentation, trying to fight for everything and not give up,” he said.

On February 7, Donovan Carrillo became the first Mexican to participate in figure skating after 30 years, and he did it in the best way: he qualified for the men’s free program, where medals will be played, becoming the only Mexican to achieve it. .

Donovan, dressed in a black uniform and gold trim, with 17 thousand gold crystals that stood out on the white floor, danced to the rhythm of Black Magic Woman.

Donovan was born on November 17, 1999 in Jalisco, where his love of skating began at an ice rink in a shopping center. At age 12 he had to move to León, Guanajuato to continue building his path and start practicing with his coach, Gregorio Núñez.

Despite the change, the ice rinks where you can practice did not mean a drastic change, since in Mexico figure skating is hardly considered an important sport, so there is no infrastructure for those who are passionate about It can improve day by day.

The same skater had declared before that “there [en las pistas de centros comerciales] there are certain types of distractions and situations, such as skating to music all the time or with people who still don’t know how to skate very well and who only do it recreationally”, so the training becomes harder.

Even in the face of obstacles, Donovan persisted in pursuit of his dream come true. On his Instagram account, he has shared videos and photos of his daily training sessions and his presentations abroad.

In 2018, Carrillo became the first Mexican to qualify for the International Skating Union junior world championships and since that year, Donovan has finished in the top 10 in six international competitions.