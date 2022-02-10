How to have proper oral hygiene?

The prevention of oral diseases is vital for general health care, for this reason this February 9 is celebrated in Mexico the dentist’s daywhich was instituted since 2014.

The purpose of this commemorationin addition to recognizing these healthcare professionalsis to make a call for the population in general to maintain a proper hygiene and dental treatment, which allows to prevent and treat the oral diseases that affect children and adults.

This is essential because a dental problem can affect other parts of the body and generate an infectious process, which can lead to ailments such as tonsillitis or serious heart disease.

The biggest problem to highlight dentist’s day is that 9 out of 10 Mexicans suffer tooth decay or gum diseaseaccording to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Photo: Street Og’/Unsplash

HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR ORAL HEALTH?

The Mayo Clinic emphasizes that the mouth is the point of entry to digestive and respiratory tract, and it is full of bacteria that can cause different diseases. For this reason the body’s natural defenses as well as a good oral healthcare care They help keep bacteria under control.

For that it is necessary to practice a good dental hygiene daily:

Brush your teeth at least three times a day for two minutes each time. Use a soft bristle brush and a fluoride toothpaste.

Photo: WILL032/Pixabay

Use floss every day.

every day. Use a mouthwash to remove food particles that remain after brushing teeth and floss.

to remove food particles that remain after and floss. replace the toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if the bristles are open or worn.

every three to four months or sooner if the bristles are open or worn. Program regular medical checkups and cleanings. Although it is said that it should be every six months, there is a debate about it, it is best to consult with your dentist to know how often it is better to have these check-ups.

Photo: slavoljubovski/Pixabay

In this way this dentist’s day serves to raise awareness of the importance of oral health.

