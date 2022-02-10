How many children are there in the Kardashian-Jenner family?

On February 2, Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The reality star and businesswoman announced the arrival of her baby on Sunday in a black-and-white photo posted on her Instagram account.

The photo of the baby’s hand was accompanied by a blue heart emoji in the caption and the date of birth. Jenner’s eldest daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on February 1, 2018.

Jenner and Scott’s baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, joins the growing third generation of the famous family.

Here’s everything we know about the Kardashian-Jenner family tree:

Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner started their family after getting married in 1978. They had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, who now have children of their own.

From left to right: Robert, Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian arriving at Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Party at Les Deux on October 21, 2007 in Los Angeles, California (Getty Images)

Robert is descended from Armenians who immigrated to the US from the Russian Empire, while Kris has a mixed European heritage. Her maiden name was Houghton, which she changed to Kardashian and then Jenner after remarrying.

The couple divorced in 1991. Robert died at age 59 on September 30, 2003 due to esophageal cancer.

Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner

Kris married retired Olympics medalist Bruce Jenner in 1991 and had two children with him, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The couple announced their separation in 2013 and divorced two years later. Bruce, now known as Caitlyn, publicly came out as transgender the same year his divorce was finalized.

Left to right: Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West’s ‘Yeezy Season 3’ presentation (Getty Images)

Caitlyn also has four other children from two previous marriages before Kris, including Burt and Cassandra, who are also children of Chrystie Scott, and Brandon and Brody, also children of actress Linda Thompson.

kourtney kardashian

Kourtney, the oldest of the Kardashians, has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Their son, Mason Dash Disick, was born on December 14, 2009, while Penelope Scotland Disick, their second daughter, was born on July 8, 2012.

Their youngest son is Reign Aston Disick, born on December 14, 2014.

Kourtney, 41, got engaged to Blink 182 musician Travis Barker in October 2021 and wedding plans are underway. Barker has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, Miss USA 1995.

Their children are Landon Asher, 18, and Alabama Luella, 16.

According to the magazine Peoplea source close to the couple said that Kourtney “would love to have a baby” with Barker, so another addition to the family could be imminent.

kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian has four children with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.

Their children are North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2. They live with Kim at his Hidden Hills property in California.

Kim gave birth to North and Saint, but has been open about the difficulties she faced with her two pregnancies. She suffered preeclampsia when she was pregnant with North, forcing her to go into emergency labor at 34 1/2 weeks pregnant, almost six weeks ahead of schedule.

She also suffered from the same condition when she was pregnant with Saint. Kim revealed in a video for her SKIMS shapewear line that she had to undergo five operations within a year and a half of Saint’s birth “to repair all the damage that all of that caused me on the inside.” ”.

Kim was advised not to get pregnant again after her second birth. Her third and fourth children were born by surrogacy.

“I am so grateful for my beautiful children, no matter how they came to me, they came to me,” she commented, adding, “It was all worth it.”

Kim and West are in the process of finalizing their divorce, which Kim filed for in January 2021 after seven years of marriage.

khloe kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has a daughter, True Thompson, with basketball player and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The couple started dating in 2016 and have been in an on-and-off relationship ever since. They reportedly split in June 2021, and in January of this year, Thompson apologized to Khloe after a paternity test confirmed that he fathered a child with the model. fitness Maralee Nichols.

Nichols alleged in July 2021 that Thompson was the baby’s father, and the NBA star required genetic testing to prove he was. At the time of his alleged interactions with the model, he was reportedly dating Khloe.

After testing confirmed that he was the father of Nichols’ child, Thompson wrote in his letter to Khloe that she “didn’t deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not aligned with how I see you,” she assured.

rob kardashian

Rob Kardashian has a daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. Dream was born on November 10, 2016.

Rob and Blac Chyna started dating in early 2016 and announced their engagement four months later. They then announced their separation in December of that same year.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has no children.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has a daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018, and recently welcomed a baby boy into her family with Travis Scott.

She kept her first pregnancy out of the public eye and did not personally announce that she was expecting a baby until after she had given birth.

In a reunion episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians which aired last June, she told host Andy Cohen she made the decision because she “needed to go through it alone.”

“I shared a lot of my life. I was also very young when I got pregnant and it was a lot for me personally,” she revealed.

“I also didn’t know how I would communicate that to the public and get everyone’s opinion. I think it was something that she needed to go through on her own.”