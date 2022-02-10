How is the trick to chat with another WhatsApp user without scheduling it – Nexofin

The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a compartment with jars of 10 flavors that are sprayed in combination to create the flavor of a particular food. The flavor sample is then rolled on hygienic film on a television screen for the viewer to taste.

Behind the project is Homei Miyashita who works with a team of about 30 students who have created a variety of taste-related devices, including a fork that makes food taste richer. The TTTV prototype was created during the past year and would cost around 875 dollars (771 euros).

“In the age of covid, this kind of technology can improve the way people connect and interact with the outside world,” the Meiji University professor told Reuters. “The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something similar to eating in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even when they are at home,” he explained.

📺 ‘Taste the TV’: A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavors https://t.co/JWVhiU94z1 pic.twitter.com/ZgxmfTf1Xn — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2021

Applications offered by this device include remote training for sommeliers and chefs and tasting games and contests, said Miyashita, who has also been in contact with companies about using his spray technology in other applications, such as a device capable of applying the flavor of pizza or chocolate to a slice of toast.

Miyashita wants to create a platform where users can download and enjoy food and flavors from around the world from the sofa at home, just like music.

At the Taste the TV presentation, a student told the screen that she wanted to try chocolate. An automated voice repeated the command, and jets of flavor sprayed a sample onto a plastic sheet. “It’s like milk chocolate,” confirmed the young woman.

With information from La Vanguardia