Horner will not be able to make a tour of the Mercedes factory

The boss of Red Bull, Christian Hornerwill not be able to validate his prize won at an auction that consisted of a visit to the Mercedes factory, the Austrian team’s biggest rival in Formula 1.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Horner launched a £4,000 bid at the Autosport Awards. Neither offer came close to the amount he bid, for which he won a tour of Merc’s Brackley HQ.

The money was earmarked for the Grand Prix Trust and Horner joked that he would be bringing Red Bull technical manager Adrian Newey with him; the team’s technical director, Pierre Waché; and Paul Field, production manager. “It will be interesting to go and see how they spend their budget cap.”

However, from the same Mercedes team they made it clear that the award could not be won by members of rival teams in the highest category.

the rotary The Sun published that they contacted the team to ask if Horner will be able to collect his prize or not. To this they received a response.

“We haven’t discussed it yet. To do so, we would have to waive the terms and conditions under which it was offered, it’s always worth reading the fine print!!” published the British newspaper.

The terms of the award state “that employees of other Formula One teams are not eligible to take this tour.”