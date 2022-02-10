From Lady Gaga to Ben Affleck, the forgotten in the Oscar nominations

Coveted by many, the Oscar Awards are responsible for recognizing the best of the seventh art. Just two days ago, the list of nominees for the 94th edition was announced, in which several actors who were emerging as the favorites to take home the iconic statuette, shone not only for their performances on the big screen, but also for his absence among the nominees. In VMÁS, we tell you who were the great ignored of the Oscar Awards: LADY GAGA There was only a month left until the end of 2021 when “House of Gucci” was released, the film starring Lady Gaga in the role of Patrizia Reggian, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted of planning the murder of her ex to stay with the Gucci empire. Being one of the most controversial and famous murders, we all thought that the tape would be a success, however, the critics were not very kind to it, on the Rotten Tomatoes portal it was rated only 63%.

Probably the opinion of the critics towards the film also influenced that Gaga was not nominated for the Best Actress category at the Oscars, when we all thought that it would be so given her magnificent performance as Patrizia, however, many others believed that her performance was not so good, and they considered his role as ‘overacted’.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO Similarly, we find the case of DiCaprio, who was not chosen for the contest to be held on March 27. The actor did not appear on the Best Actor list for his most recent film “Don’t Look Up,” in which he plays an astronomy professor who tries to ‘save’ the world from extinction himself. However, the film is in the running for Best Picture.

FRANCES MCDORMAN Her performance in “The Tragedy of MacBeth”, William Shakespeare’s masterpiece, in the role of Lady Macbeth opposite Denzel Washington, we thought would earn her a Best Actress nomination, however, unlike her co-star, we didn’t find her name on the coveted list.

JAMIE DORNAN The actor was also ignored in the Academy nominations, despite the fact that his performance in the film “Belfast”, a film that tells the story of a 9-year-old boy living in the 1960s in the Irish capital, was praised. by critics and applauded by the public. Even at some point it was thought that he could win the Oscar for Best Actor, however, it will not happen.