FreeBritney: the movement that sees Britney Spears as a hostage of her father | Culture | D.W.

The legal settlement barring Britney Spears from managing her own life and finances is now older than the pop star was when she appeared as a feisty 12-year-old on Disney Channel, and the controversy over who rules her is at it again. boiling.

Spears, 39, has lived under that strict arrangement since her infamous breakdown, which in 2008 prompted a California court to place her under sole legal guardianship since handled mostly by her father, Jamie.

The conservatorship, the precise terms and reasons for which are contained in confidential court documents, has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, especially after Spears canceled her second Las Vegas residency in 2019 and entered an indefinite professional hiatus.

Now, a documentary on FX produced in association with The New York Times delves into the popular legend about Spears, who rose to worldwide fame as a teenager stringing together hits including “Baby One More Time” before a dramatic misstep unleashed the cannibalistic appetite of the paparazzi.

The film emphasizes the role of the gossip press and celebrities of the early 2000s in Spears’s downfall, showing how she was a relentlessly pursued media target.

Hostage of his own father?

The #FreeBritney movement, made up of hundreds of thousands of ardent fans who believe she is a hostage, gained momentum last year when the singer lobbied in court to remove her father from the role of guardian.

Her defenders, whom many — including Jamie Spears — consider simply conspiracy theorists, say the star asks for help with coded messages, emoticons and even the color of her clothes on her eccentric Instagram account.

Spears has been the target of relentless criticism of her details such as her outfit (file)

They claim that Spears has given enough signs to regain her own custody, especially after her court-appointed attorney told a judge: “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father.”

The judge opted not to immediately remove Spears’s father as head of her estate, but named the financial company Bessemer Trust as co-guardian.

Jamie Spears stepped back in 2019 in her custody over Britney, a role that gave her power even over her medical and mental health decisions, after suffering a ruptured colon.

The pop icon for now does not seek to eliminate guardianship, a legal figure normally intended for the elderly or sick, but to grant it to professionals.

She hopes that the guardian who now has provisional custody over her person continues to be, and she would like a bank to manage her finances.

EL(afp)