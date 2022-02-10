Free Fire: weekly agenda from February 9 to 15 with Valentine’s box and magic roulette

free fire reveals all the contents of its new weekly agenda. Between February 9 and 15, 2022, you will find new opportunities to expand your cosmetics cabinet. We remind you that the title is available in format free to play for devices iOS and Android mobiles.

Weekly agenda Free Fire: all the contents

Wednesday, February 9, 2022: Cosmic Navigator

Thursday, February 10, 2022: Magic Roulette

Friday, February 11, 2022: Electrified Thunder and Beatz emote

Saturday, February 12, 2022: Soccer Box

Monday, February 14, 2022: Magic Roulette and Cobra recharge

Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Valentine’s box 2022

This week’s agenda stands out for the two boxes. The first, soccer, will allow us to get objects linked to sport. It won’t be until the Valentine’s box when we see what he has prepared for us Garena for this year. In addition, Beatz returns another week with the usual gestures of him. Whether you’re looking for new character skins, weapons, or emotes, you’ll find a little bit of everything over the next seven days.

Do you want to be up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around you. The most popular content come through the free reward codes. When redeeming them, you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

It may interest you:

Fountain: Free Fire on Twitter