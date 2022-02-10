Fortnite: Fortnite prepares more collaborations with video games: Destiny, Assassin’s Creed and TLoZ

“Fortnite is already dead” say many; “only lives for collaborations”, Fortnite has run out of ideas. And well, there really isn’t much to say to disprove these statements, except that there must be some reasonsome weird and hidden reason why that game that is already dead keeps generating enough millions of dollars a day enough for movies, artists and even other video game companies to agree to collaborate with Epic Games.

It is that the game seeks to offer something to everyone so that they can enter its free platform and, once there, gradually attract them towards a spiral of microtransactions and doom. That was how thousands of players entered after the concert of Ariana Grandethat’s how others came just by spider-man…and since your “target audience” is basically anyone, they won’t stop until there’s something appealing in their store for everyone.

Now, some players have come across a new poll from Epic Games looking to consult you on the possibility of new and upcoming collaborations… and the offer is downright exciting. Just in one of the most popular captures that are around the Internet you can read iconic video game characters that are already classics.

The survey asks that of the following characters, players mark (please) the ones they definitely know about or have at least heard of. oh figure Alexiosfrom Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Drifter, Titan, Hiv and Failsafe from Destiny; Samara from Mass Effects; Megaman and even Link and Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda. And all Fortnite players know that these surveys are made to measure the convenience of the next skins.

Of course, we also know that these same surveys usually include characters who definitely can not enter the game, just to mislead the players and prevent the poll from being taken by confirmation. But characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Naruto, Rick and Morty, although they have also appeared in them Goku and Shrekso nothing is final.

Dice the enhancement that Sony wants to inject into Bungie and his new personal game, Destiny 2, this could be an excellent strategy to attract gamers to both titles. Nor would it seem impossible that Samara entered the game, and Ubisoft has already confirmed a crossover with Free Fire for this year. But the race for the skins continues to advance, and we all know who would win it: the first game that achieves a collaboration with Nintendo.