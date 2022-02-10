five films of the actress to watch on Netflix and Amazon

On May 28, Cruella will be released, the film about the life of the village of the 101 Dalmatians, which stars Emma Stone.

The film will premiere on Disney+ through Premiere Access, for a single price and a limited period, in what is one of the most anticipated films on the platform

While waiting for the premiere, we leave you five Emma Stone movies that you can see on Netflix and Amazon.

Five Emma Stone movies on Netflix and Amazon

Zombieland (Netflix)

In the midst of a zombie apocalypse, a lonely and cautious boy teams up with two sisters and a man obsessed with Twinkies to go from Texas to Los Angeles.

Super Cool (Netflix)

Hoping to have sex before starting college, Seth and Evan try to buy booze for a party, setting off a wacky series of misadventures.

Birdman (Amazon)

Michael Keaton leads an all-star cast in this riveting story about a former superhero movie star struggling with waning fame, an estranged daughter (Emma Stone), theater critics and inner demons.

Magic in the Moonlight (Amazon)

In 1920s France, during the golden age of jazz, an English magician is determined to unmask a fake medium. This will trigger a series of magical events that will shake both their lives.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Netflix)

Peter Parker battles Rhino and the mighty Electro while trying to keep Gwen Stacy out of the dangers of her life.

