Final sentence: Jorge Valdivia is no longer in Mexico after terminating his contract with Necaxa

Jorge Valdivia will no longer be a Necaxa player after the Mexican club terminated his contract, due to the poor results this season that coincided with the irregular performance of the Chilean midfielder, who also played very little so far this season.

According to information found by En Cancha, this afternoon the Aguascalientes team told the player that they no longer wanted to rely on his services and incidentally made effective the termination of the contract that linked the player with the club for the entire season.

This news adds to the dismissal of Pablo Guede, who this Tuesday left the “Rayos” bench, after three defeats and one victory so far in the league. Without a doubt, this fact was key to the determination that was made this Wednesday with the “Wizard”, taking into account that the former coach of Colo Colo was essential to finalize the arrival of the midfielder.

At the moment, Necaxa still has Nicolás Castillo and Ángelo Araos in their ranks, who are waiting for what may happen with the team. A few minutes ago, the institution through its official channels announced the arrival of Jaime Lozano as the team’s new technical director.