FC Juarez vs. Chivas (1-3): Goals | Alexis Vega revives the Flock

Chivas returned to victory, entered La Frontera and got 3 gold points by winning with 10 men at FC Juarez 3-1, thanks to Alexis Vega in the final part of the meeting that revived the box from Guadalajara.

Alexis is the wizard of Guadalajarawhen it seemed that the Sacred Flock tied against Juarezthe best man of Chivas he put his hand in his hat and did not pull out a rabbit, but the goal that gave life to the Flock, and before the final whistle, Jesus Anglewith assistance from the Gru, calmed him down by making the third of the night.

Vega is becoming more explosive in the box Marcelo Michel Leano which added his second win of the Closure 2022 to give peace of mind to the project.

The match, which should have been played on Saturday, February 5, but was postponed due to heavy snowfall in Juarez Cityit started uphill for Chivas which soon went down on the scoreboard.

Barely at minute 6, Fernando Arce scored with a header from a cross from Matthias Garcia. At first the annotation had been annulled for being out of place, but in the VAR it was noted that the position of the local player was good and it was given to open the score 1-0.

Juarez had another at 13′ in a header from Flavio Santos that remained in the hands of Raul Manolo Gudino.

The Guadalajara He was pian pianito improving and taking possession of the ball. Michael Ponce made a shot at 31′ in front of the goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez who ended up controlling the premises.

Before the break, Chivas matched the electronic when Carlos Cisneros shot from afar at 43′, Alejandro Arribas deflected it with his head and sent it to save his goal to make it 1-1.

In the second part Chivas started better and had two arrivals. First at 48′. Cisneros tried to put the ball to Vegabut the defense cleared him at 48′, and at 49′, Ponce did not leave it well to Isaac Brizuela and let go of another chance,

The duel was complicated Chivas at 53′ when Gilberto Sepulveda again he was reckless and saw the red for a strong foul Flavio Santos.

Chivas He did not stop, and looked for the victory with 10, it was until at 82′ Vega saved the game. He received from Robert Alvaradohe drove, he released the rifle and made it impossible for Gonzalez and thus put the 2-1 for the visit.

Still at the end, at 86′ Vega took the ball, put it in the area and there the Cinnamon Angle He sent it to save to put the final 3-1.

