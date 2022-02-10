Far Cry 6 Gets a Rambo-Inspired Crossover Mission (But Without Rambo)

Before the launch of far cry 6Ubisoft presented a roadmap of additional content that will arrive in the game until March 2022. On the one hand, it showed the three DLCs starring villains from previous installments of the saga farcryof which we have already been able to play two, but also showed some missions crossover that will arrive for free for all players, such as Danny Trejo’s that was published in December, one of Stranger Things that will arrive next month or that of Rambowhich has just landed in the game.

The mission inspired by Rambo, all the blood, will lead us to meet a staunch fan of the character played by Sylvester Stallone in the famous eighties film franchise. That will unlock a series of objectives that will lead us to face the Yarano army in the purest Rambo style, combining deadly stealth with frenetic action, and of course with constant references to some of the most iconic moments from the movies. You can watch the mission trailer below:

Those who complete it will get the Arch of Vengeance

That yes, you do not expect to see John Rambo in far cry 6: Yes we will see references to the character, promotional images of the actor in the original films and more content that will remind us of the famous American soldier, but Rambo will not make an appearance in the Ubisoft game. In return, players who complete all the blood Unlock the Arc of Vengeance, a special weapon that instead of normal arrows launches explosive ones. When we get it, we will have it permanently available in the game.

far cry 6 It is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. In our analysis we tell you that “if you like the formula of the series and you are attracted to its new setting, we are convinced that you are going to have a great time with it, because it is still a very fun and well designed experience“. If you are already playing this vast title, we recommend you to have our guide at hand.