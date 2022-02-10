Exatlón México: Aristeo Cázares launches against the blue team

After being strongly criticized in the Exatlón México for supporting his brother Ernesto more than his own Red Team, Aristeo Cazares he threw himself and strong against him Blue Teamwhom he branded as ‘insolent’.

While the youngest of the ‘Sky Brothers’, Ernesto, faced two red athletes in the Elimination Duel of the Exathlon MexicoAristeo Cázares put his kinship before the love of his team’s color in the All Star by showing him all his support and even advising him.

That did not sit well with his team or with the opinion of netizens, who immediately criticized Aristeo Cázares’s attitude by assuring that his commitment to the Exathlon Mexico he was with his team and not with Ernesto, who should even be out of the All Star.

What happened to Aristeo Cázares and the Blue Team?

Now, and as evidenced by ‘Analista TV’ in its preview of chapter 9 on YouTube, the reds went to enjoy themselves at the most famous nightclub in the Caribbean in Punta Cana after having won the Colossal Battle with a resounding score, saying that it was great and They would like to repeat it.

Today we will also see the duel for the first Survival of the week, in the Mud Circuit of the Exathlon Mexico and all against all, with David Juárez commenting to the blues that the reds have beaten them twice very ugly and that even if it is they must take a point from them so that they do not leave clean, so they will try to make life impossible for them.

The rivalry between reds and blues will increase in the mud, with controversy in between because something will happen between Ernesto and Ximena Duggan, who say something to each other.

Pato Araujo and Aristeo Cázares, meanwhile, yelled at each other after the former told him: “Come on Aris, don’t let up, insolence is punished!”, while Aristeo Cázares crossed the circuit.

At the end, the oldest of the ‘Sky Brothers’ took up his partner’s words to answer him: “What’s going on? Already! Stop! Enough of his insolence!”, pointing at the blue team and pointing a finger at his younger brother.

In this regard, Ernesto assured that he was not worried about the words of his carnal, since it is normal that in the Exatlón México they express themselves like this because “here you are in a bomb”, in which tensions accumulate and at any moment they can explode.

