Exathlon All Stars: Tired of your team? Ximena Duggan EXPLODES for “joke” by Ernesto Cázares

Ximena Dugganwho is one of the most outstanding athletes of the blue team, has been under the eye of the hurricane on social networks after the athlete exploded against several of the members of her team in recent days.

A few days ago, while in the middle of a throwing duel against Zudikey Rodríguez, the blue squad tried to give her throwing advice so that the athlete could have a better chance of hitting the target. However, the athlete did not take the recommendations very well and at the end of the challenge, she asked her teammates not to tell her how to make her shots.

Related news

In the advance of chapter 9 of the exathlon: All Stars, it is appreciated how Duggan he explodes before his teammates at a joke by his partner Ernesto Cázares, since he recently lost a family member and it hurts him a lot not to be present for his family in these times of mourning.

Later, it is shown how several members of the blue team approach the athlete to hug and comfort her.

For a few hours, Duggan’s fans have expressed their love, support and admiration for the Mexican athlete on Twitter where they trended “We got u Doggy”, and even Ximena herself shared several tweets of that hashtag, being grateful to the followers of the sports reality show that support her unconditionally.

Will Ximena Duggan be the next to leave the competition?

Some began to speculate that Duggan will be the next athlete to leave the competition, because in recent days the athlete has had many mood swings and on social networks, fans assure that Ximena he is not in his best state of mental health.

In addition, in the preview it seems that the athlete will leave the sports reality show, because while all the athletes wear a uniform, she wears a different one while giving them the news of her deceased relative.

Although this information has not been confirmed, everything seems to indicate that in the broadcast of chapter 9, the athletes of the blue team could lose one of their most talented members.