Erika Fernández shows off her beautiful friend on the beach

Mexico.- Erika Fernandez does it once again, the Fox Sports host left more than one open-mouthed for various reasons after publishing a photo where she went on a trip to a Beach But she did not do it alone since a faithful friend of the South American appears in the photo, who also stole applause.

Taking advantage of the popularity of Twitter on other social networks due to the massive fall of Instagram and Facebook, Erika Fernández saw the opportunity to share one of the most tender but sensual photos of the day and that is, as she and her dog they stole glances at how comfortable they could look.

The image was very simple, it was Erika Fernández wearing a flirty pink swimsuit with some white flashes while taking care of his friend who was lying on the sand, with a ball in his mouth which would indicate that they were previously playing. Of course, something that caught the attention was the figure of Eriferca that the compliments were immediate.

Despite the fact that Erika Fernández has more than half a million on her Twitter at the moment, the reactions have not been as expected, because on Instagram for a photo of that caliber she would have easily received more than 20 thousand likes where every detail would never have gone unnoticed .

So Erika Fernández enjoyed a visit to the beach with her dog | Photo: Twitter Erika Fernandez

Eriferca has earned the affection of her fans especially in Instagram where he shares many things, now more related to the sale of his exclusive content so the quality of the photos has improved a lot, that is why she continues as one of the most beloved influencers for her photos and the little gifts that she leaves there from time to time.

But she also shares that 100% human side that she has, in addition to an extreme beauty for which millions of people follow her, Erika Fernández has a foundation that helps calla animals to rescue them and give them a recovery from an injury or simply to get them out of the street, and just that friend who accompanies her in the photo is one of the many who have been rescued by her.

Erika has endless photos of the little animals that she has been able to help, she has even gone to watch over the health of a donkey that with her help was able to stop the suffering of which she was a victim. And just like her, she has many more stories, making it clear that in addition to being a sensual woman with many followers, she also has a big heart.